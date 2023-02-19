Book Smarts

New titles available at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
More than Meets the Eye – Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen
Unnatural History – Jonathan Kellerman
Someone Else’s Shoes – Jojo Moyes
Encore in Death J.D. Robb
The Cradle of Ice – James Rollins
Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.
Mind Factory Mondays at 6 p.m. – Interactive fun and learning for teens STEAM projects and Makerspace activities.
STEAMed Up Tuesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. Interactive fun and learning for youth in grades 4 through 6.
Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
Crimes and Crafts is the final Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A new book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our February read will be “The Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson.
Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.
It’s Yoga Y’all. Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 am.
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. For our book club event we are reading “Carolina Built” by Kianna Alexander. This book is provided to us by North Carolina Reads, a statewide book club for 2023.
Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30. Members discuss the different books they have read.
A pre-teen book club will meet every third Thursday at 4 p.m. Stop by the library and grab a copy of this month’s book and join us for some fun. We will be reading “I Will Always Write Back: How One Letter Changed Two Lives” by Caitlin Alifirenka.
Teen Book Club, every fourth Thursday at 4 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of next month’s book and join us for some fun. “P.S. I Love You” by Kasie West.
VITA Tax Preparation – Appointments to have your taxes done will run from Jan. 28 to April 8. Call 336-415-4225 to make your appointment.
Middle & High School Tutoring – Every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Got a problem? We’re here to help you solve it. Specializing in math, English and biology, tutoring provided by a National Honor Society Student from North Surry High School.
Black History Month celebration at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18. Bright Star Touring Theatre will present Jackie Robinson, a 45-minute production that celebrates the achievements of Jackie Robinson, highlighting some of the best moments of his career and explaining his role in ending segregation.
On Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m., online, join North Carolina Humanities for an interactive panel discussion examining themes from the North Carolina Reads selection “Carolina Built.” Join us at the Mount Airy Public Library in our Multipurpose Room. This panel will explore the story based on the life and legacy of Josephine N. Leary, an African-American entrepreneur and business woman who lived in North Carolina during the Reconstruction Era. This event features author Kianna Alexander and Dr. Hilary Green in a conversation moderated by NC Humanities Board Trustee Liliana Wendorff.
Fun With Fairy Gardens Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. Bring your own container, no more than six inches deep, and join us for a hands-on workshop led by Master Gardener Robin Portis. Plants, a fairy house and some fairy accessories will be provided. Feel free to bring any additions you like, to make your planter unique. The workshop is free, but registration is required. Call 336-789-5108 or come by to reserve your spot.
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/