Book Smarts

Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.
STEAMed Up Tuesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. Interactive fun and learning for youth in grades 4 through 6.
Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
Crimes and Crafts is the final Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A new book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. The first meeting will be Dec. 20 and the first book will be “The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper” by Hallie Rubenhold.
Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room All skill levels are welcome.
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. This month’s book is The Tannery by Michael A. Almond.
Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30. Members discuss the different books they have read.
Author Michael A. Almond, who has written one book that is set in North Carolina, “The Tannery,” will visit the library on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.
Surviving the Holidays with Diabetes will be the subject of a presentation on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. Recipes and useful tips to help manage diabetes during the holidays will be presented by Carmen Long from the NC Cooperative Extension Agency and Kelly Whittington from the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.
Toy Trains from Grandpa’s Attic, a presentation by Eric Cook, will be Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Learn about antique toy trains and see some examples from the 1890s to the 1950s.
On Dec. 22 the Christmas movie “The Polar Express” will be played at 2 p.m., followed by Cookies with Santa and Mrs. Santa Claus at 4 p.m. will be on hand pictures with him and the missus.
The library will be closed Dec. 23 – Dec. 27 for the Christmas Holidays.
