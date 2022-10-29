Book Smarts

Books available to check out at the Mount Airy Public Library include:

Fiction

The Maze – Nelson DeMille

Voice of Fear – Heather Graham

The Boys From Biloxi – John Grisham

Demon Copperhead – Barbara Kingsolver

The Christmas Spirit – Debbie Macomber

Non-Fiction

Notable Native People – Adrienne Keene

Revolution in Our Time – Kekla Magoon

Special Events

Author Visit – November 5th at 2:00 PM

Come out and meet author Leah Weiss. She has written two books set in North Carolina. If the Creek Don’t Rise and All the Little Hopes.

***

Reading time is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

***

The Gentle Hearts Book Club meets Mondays at 10 a.m.. The club focuses on Christian romance, coffee and maybe a facial. This month’s book is Burning Sky by Lori Benton.

***

STEAMed Up Tuesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. Interactive fund and learning for youth in grades 4 through 6.

***

Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

***

Tai Chi Fridays – Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room All skill levels are welcome.

***

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.

***

Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. Discussion questions will be posted on Facebook. This month’s book is Outlander by Diana Gabaldon.

***

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30. Members discuss the different books they have read.

***

It’s Yoga Y’all is held on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m., unless otherwise noted.

***

The library is in need of a programming assistant. This is a 32-hour full time position with benefits. You will be working with school aged children and teenagers. You must have knowledge of STEAM, computers, robotics, Makerspaces, VR, etc. Knowing how to use social media is a must as we do a lot of our advertising through this medium. Some nights and Saturdays are required as these activities would need to be done after school hours. For more details visit https://nwrlibrary.org/job-openings/

***

Winter Care for Birds Workshop on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. presented by Master Gardener Robin Portis. We’ll learn how to care for these important pollinators during the cold winter months. The workshop is free but registration is required. Stop by the front desk or call 336-789-5108 to secure a spot.

***

Alzheimer’s Education, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. — Effective Communication Strategies. Learn how to effectively communicate with your loved one who is suffering from Alzheimer’s.

***

A free writing workshop, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m., hosted by local author, Jane Tesh. You may bring a one page sample of your own writing, if you would like to have Jane look over it. Call 336-789-5108 or stop by the library to register.

***

Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library Fall Book Sale – Nov. 16 – Nov. 19, and Nov. 20. 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th and Nov. 21. Come browse through our selection of books, movies and vinyl. Hours: Wednesday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

***

***

Author Michael A. Almond, who has written one book that is set in North Carolina, “The Tannery,” will visit the library on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/