Book Smarts

Books available to check out at the Mount Airy Public Library include:

Fiction

Other Birds – Sarah Addison Allen

Violetta – Isabel Allende

Dewey Decimated – Allison Brook

Love & Saffron – Kim Fay

Booth – Karen Joy Fowler

The Christie Affair – Nina de Gramont

What the Fireflies Knew – Kai Harris

Captive – Iris Johansen

Hell and Back – Craig Johnson

Settling His Hash – William W. Johnstone & J.A. Johnstone

Ulysses – James Joyce

The Fervor – Alma Katsu

Think of Me – Frances Liardet

Tick Tock – Fern Michaels

Take My Hand – Dolen Perkins-Valdez

The Girl From Guernica – Karen Robards

Sisters of Night and Fog – Erika Robuck

The Mad Girls of New York – Maya Rodale

Seven Days in June – Tia Williams

To Paradise -Hanya Yanagihara

Large Print Fiction

Remember Love – Mary Balogh

Woman on Fire – Lisa Barr

Edge of Dusk – Colleen Coble

The Dark Hours – Michael Connelly

Grace Under Fire – Julie Garwood

The Judge’s List – John Grisham

The Family You Make – Jill Shalvis

Rising Tiger – Brad Thor

Non-Fiction

The Zen of Therapy – Mark Epstein, M.D.

Watergate – Garrett M. Graff

What it Took to Win – Michael Kazin

The Nineties – Chuck Klosterman

The Invisible Kingdom – Meghan O’Rourke

Free – Lea Ypi

***

Reading time is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

***

Full STEAM Ahead – Tuesday afternoons from 4 — 5 p.m.. A new program for students in fourth through sixth grades. Students will listen to a book and/or read the book. Activities will be STEAM-based, built around science, technology, arts, math, literature and history. For youth in grades 4 through 6.

***

Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

***

Tai Chi Fridays – Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room All skill levels are welcome.

***

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. In September we will be reading and discussing The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins.

***

Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. Discussion questions will be posted on Facebook. This month’s book is Outlander by Diana Gabaldon.

***

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30. Members discuss the different books they have read.

***

It’s Yoga Y’all is held on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m., unless otherwise noted.

***

September is Library Card Sign Up Month. “Find Your Voice at the Library.” To celebrate and encourage people new to the library to sign up for a library card, we are holding a daily raffle in the month of September. Each day, people who sign up for cards or check out books will put their name in a basket and we will draw at the end of each workday. The prizes may consist of different gift cards, books or other prizes. So, if you aren’t a member of our local library system, Northwestern Regional Library, come out and sign up in the month of September.

***

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept.20. Come by the library to register or update your registration from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Update your registration if: You have turned 18, you have moved, you have changed your name.

***

Save Those Seeds. There will be a free seed saving workshop presented by Surry County Extension Master Gardeners on Sept. 20 2 p.m. Registration is required. Call 336-789-5108 or stop by the circulation desk to secure your spot today.

***

Friends of the Library Mini-Book Sale Come will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 23, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/