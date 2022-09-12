Book Smarts

Reading time is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.
Full STEAM Ahead – Tuesday afternoons from 4 — 5 p.m.. A new program for students in fourth through sixth grades. Students will listen to a book and/or read the book. Activities will be STEAM-based, built around science, technology, arts, math, literature and history.
Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. In September we will be reading and discussing The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins.
Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30. Members discuss the different books they have read.
It’s Yoga Y’all is held on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m., unless otherwise noted.
Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.
September is Library Card Sign Up Month. “Find Your Voice at the Library.” To celebrate and encourage people new to the library to sign up for a library card, we are holding a daily raffle in the month of September. Each day, people who sign up for cards or check out books will put their name in a basket and we will draw at the end of each workday. The prizes may consist of different gift cards, books or other prizes. So, if you aren’t a member of our local library system, Northwestern Regional Library, come out and sign up in the month of September.
The library will be closed on Sept. 16 for staff development.
Robin Portis with the Master Gardeners of Surry County will give a talk on fall gardening at 2 p.m. on Sept. 13. Call 336-789-5108 in advance to register.
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/