Book Smarts

Johannah Brown was the backpack winner in the grade K-2 Summer Reading program.
Submitted photo
Kaitlyn Hollady was the backpack winner in the grade 6-8 Summer Reading program. Backpack Winners - our backpack winners are: Johannah Brown K -2, Ryan Karpenko 3 - 5, Kaitlyn Hollady 6 - 8 and Caleb Brown 9 - 12.
Submitted photo
Ryan Karpenko was the backpack winner in the grade 3-5 Summer Reading program.
Submitted photo
Books available to check out at the Mount Airy Public Library include:
Fiction
The 6:20 Man – David Baldacci
Listen to Me – Tess Gerritsen
The Best is Yet to Come – Debbie Macomber
The It Girl – Ruth Ware
***
Reading time is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.
***
Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.
***
Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
***
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
***
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. In August we will be reading and discussing Elegy for Iris by John Bayley. This is a story of his wife, Iris Murdoch, who developed Alzheimer’s and how they managed. We will also meet to watch the movie based on the book.
***
Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. For August, we will be reading Southern Comfort by Fern Michaels.
***
Classic Movie Monday on Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. to watch Key Largo. Popcorn and water provided.
***
The Kindle winner was Noah Feuerberg, who logged 18,066 minutes of reading this summer. The participating youth logged in a total of 62,373 minutes this summer.
A special thank you goes to the Friends of the Library members. With their hard work in raising funds we were able to provide programming, crafts, pizza, the backpacks full of goodies and the Kindle. This group does an amazing job. If you would like to join, come by the library for a pamphlet.
***
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/