Shoals Elementary awards May Leaders of the Month

June 12, 2022 Mount Airy News Community 0

Kindergarten Leaders of the Month are Skyler Atkins, Silas Moxley, and Carter Miller.

First grade Leaders of the Month are Brooklyn Doomy, Carson Tuttle, and Jonah Snow.

Second grade Leaders of the Month are Jett Cox, Anisa Valentine, and Dalton Whitaker

Third grade Leaders of the Month are Wyatt Tilley, Charlotte King, and Maci O’Neil.

Fourth grade Leaders of the Month are Christian Tilley and Stella Joyce.

Fifth grade Leaders of the Month are Cody Gautier and Aden Nardolillo.

Shoals Elementary School recently named 16 students as May Leaders of the Month.

The character trait for the month of May was communication. “These students were selected for showing their awesome communication skills,” school officials said.