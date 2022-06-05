Book Smarts

Books available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
The Deal of a Lifetime – Fredrik Backman
Countdown to Midnight – Dale Brown
Chasing the Boogeyman – Richard Chizmar
Cloud Cuckoo Land – Anthony Doerr
The Unheard – Nicci French
Sound of Darkness – Heather Graham
With a Mind to Kill – Anthony Horowitz
Old Cowboys Never Die – William W. Johnstone & J.A. Johnstone
Something Wilder – Christina Lauren
Graveyard Fields – Steven Tingle
The Summer Place – Jennifer Weiner
Non-Fiction
The Story of the Masters – David Barrett
Outlander Kitchen – Theresa Carle-Sanders
Lidia’s A Pot, A Pan and a Bowl – Lidia Matticchio Bastianich
Dirty Work – Eyal Press
How to Love Animals In a Human-Shaped World – Henry Mance
The Debt Trap – Josh Mitchell
The Hero’s Way – Tim Parks
Grant’s Tomb – Louis L. Picone
Promised Land – David Stebenne
Biography
Vanderbilt – Anderson Cooper (regular and large print)
House of Gucci – Sara Gay Forden
The Letters of Shirley Jackson – Laurence Jackson Heyman
***
The summer programming is underway, lasting now through Aug. 8. Explore the theme of the week through stories, crafts, games and more. Spaces are limited for some events, call or come by to register to secure a spot. Call 336-789-5108. The schedule is:
• Monday at 6 p.m. – teens, ages 13-17, pizza will be provided, bring your own drink;
• Tuesday at 2 p. m. – kids ages 8-12;
• Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. – Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3;
• Thursday at 9:30 a.m. – Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old;
• Thursday at 11 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – ages 4-5;
• Friday at 9 a.m. – Adults, age 18 and older;
• Friday at 1 p.m. – Family Movie Series, popcorn and water will be available. Feel free to bring your own snacks.
• June 11 at 2 p.m. Author Meet and Greet – Come by and meet Sarah McCoy and listen as she talks about her new book Mustique Island.
• July 21 at 4:30 p.m. Brightstar Children’s Theatre Presents “Treasure Island.” Get a crash course on this Robert Louis Stevenson classic tale of treasure, pirates and ocean adventure. For all ages.
***
Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.
***
Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
***
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
***
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.
***
It’s Yoga Y’all – Yoga with Ms. Heather will be the third Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
***
Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
***
***
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/