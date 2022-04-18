Book Smarts

Books available at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
A Family Affair – Robyn Carr
The Investigator – John Sandford
Summer at the Cape – RaeAnne Thayne
Large Print Fiction
The Missing Piece – John Lescroart
***
“STEAM”ed UP on Mondays at 4 p.m. — Join us for science stories and simple experiments for grade school ages. Toddler Time for children ages 2-3 Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.; Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old Thursday at 9:30 a.m.; preschool story time for ages 4 – 5 Thursday at 11 a.m.
***
Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.
***
Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
***
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
***
Make It Mondays. Craft class for adults meets the third Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
***
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. This month we will have local author Ruben Gonzales speaking. He has written two books that take place in North Carolina, The Cottage On the Bay and Murder On Black Mountain.
***
It’s Yoga Y’all – Yoga with Ms. Heather will be the third Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
***
Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. This month’s book is Kiss at Midnight by Eloisa James.
***
Classic Movie Monday – April’s Classic Movie selection is Our Town starring William Holden and Martha Scott. The film is based on the play by the same name, written by Thornton Wilder. Copies will be available if you’d like to read before you watch. This movie will be shown on April 25 at 5:30 p.m.
***
Friends of the Library Book Sale – The Friends of the Library will have its annual spring book sale beginning, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. and running through April 25. The book sale will be open during regular library hours.
***
Author Meet and Greet on Wednesday, April 27 at 1 p.m. Local author Ruben Gonzales has written two books that take place in North Carolina, The Cottage On the Bay and Murder On Black Mountain.
***
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/