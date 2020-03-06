First off, if you’ve not heard it recently, you are worthy. You are loved. Isn’t God amazing? Here we’ve done everything we can to drive Him away, even killing His only son, and still His love is relentless. It will come track us down, no matter how far we have roamed or run. Not that we’ve done anything to deserve this amazing grace, far from it. However, by His grace we are deemed worthy. It is by His grace we are loved.

I wanted to know what the most important thing in life was, from God’s perspective. It would seem if I could understand what God thought about this, I could find purpose and direction in my life. Thankfully, someone thousands of years ago thought of the same question and posed it to Jesus. I tend to trust the answers I get directly from his words. I sit down with a bowl of popcorn expecting this answer to take quite some time to hear all of it.

Imagine my surprise when I heard the response, “The first and most important commandment is ‘Love the Lord your God with all your body, all your mind, all your heart and all your spirit.’ The second one is like it, ‘Love your neighbor the way you want to be loved, treat them like you want people to treat you.’ All of the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”

Wait. That’s too simple. Surely there’s more to the answer? Is there anything else in this box? Not even packing material? The summation of all of recorded history, the fulfillment of everything in scripture, is love?

Yes, it’s that simple. The purpose and direction I was seeking in my life is contained in a single word – Love. Love is the answer. Love is the question. Love is the reason. Love is the point.

If this is a central truth contained in scripture, why is it the ‘church’ is so fractured and divisive? Why do we have so many splinters? Is this the Great Commission? To go to the world dividing people up into little groups in His name? It hurts my heart to see how we have twisted God’s purposes away from what He has clearly asked us to do, to love Him and each other.

Jesus’ teaching gives us two critical questions we may ask ourselves before we make any decisions, a sounding board, a set of boundaries within to operate. Does it show that I love God? Does it show that I love my neighbor? If the answer is no to either question, it’s time for another option.

So why the focus on loving each other? One, because it is what we are to be doing as Christians. Two, we have neighbors who are in the throes of active addiction who believe we hate them. They don’t feel God’s love coming from the church. They feel judgement and condemnation. What happened to the grace and mercy we were shown by God? Many have turned to drugs to silence the self-doubt, the loneliness and unworthiness they feel. Now they are hooked as the drugs literally rewired their brains and they’ve lost their way. Jesus left a whole flock of sheep behind just to go get the one who had been lost. We have a community full of sheep who need us to come looking for them.

I know if we experienced a huge wildfire in Mount Airy, people would come out of the woodwork to help, to seek those trapped behind fire lines, to rescue families from burning homes, to see that everyone was safe. People would open their homes to the displaced and feed them, put a roof over their head and bring them clothes to wear.

Folks, we are experiencing this wildfire now. People are trapped behind stigma, condemning labels and a set of drugs pushed by manufacturers as safe. Their lives are worth more than our opinions. They are worth saving. They are worthy. They are loved. Like us, they are children of the Most High. In fact, there is no them, they, those. There is only we and us. We need to allow our hearts to remember we didn’t deserve God’s grace and love either and it is our privilege, indeed our commandment, to share it with our neighbor.

Peace.

By Ray Morgan

Ray Morgan is pastor at Franklin Heights & Maple Grove UMC

