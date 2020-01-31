The truth shall make you free

George Randall Jr.

George Randall Jr. -

We have looked at some amazing prophecies in the Old Testament, and then the meticulous fulfillment of these prophecies in the New Testament, in regards to the promised Savior of the world.

According to gotquestions.org, “How many prophecies did Jesus fulfill?” there are more than 300 very clear fulfillment in the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. There were also many less obvious types or symbolisms, such as Abraham and Isaac, the Passover lamb, the manna, the rock from which the water came forth, Jonah in the depths three days and nights, and the veil of the Temple. These are only a few of many!

In comparing the foretelling with the fulfilling, there is more than enough evidence for even the most jaded skeptic to conclude that the canon of the Bible must be the Word of God, and that Jesus must be who He claimed to be, the Son of God, Lord and Christ, the Savior of all who will receive Him into their life.

Now, Deuteronomy 18:15, 17-18 (1451 BC) “The Lord said…I will raise them up a Prophet (notice this is capitalized, as a name) from among their brethren, like unto you (Moses), and I will put My words in His mouth; and He shall speak unto them all that I shall command Him. And it shall come to pass, that whoever will not hearken unto My words which He shall speak in My name, I will require it of him.”

This prophecy was of the Messiah/Christ Jesus, who would carry the Word of God from the Father to the human race. The message is to hear Jesus, believe on Him, and do all He says. This is repeated again when the Father speaks from Heaven and says, …“This is My beloved Son, in Whom I am well pleased; hear ye Him. (Matthew 17:5) Look at Matthew 20:18-19, Mark 10:33-34, Luke 18:31-33 …“Behold (look at intently, take notice, observe and consider carefully), we go up to Jerusalem, and all things that are written by the prophets concerning the Son of man shall be accomplished,” and John 14:28-29 …“And now I have told you before it come to pass, that, when it is come to pass, you might believe.” Jesus taught the people in John 8:28-36 “When you have lifted up (crucified) the Son of man, then shall you know that I am He…And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free…If the Son therefore shall make you free, you shall be free indeed.”

Jesus prophesied His death by crucifixion, and then His resurrection from the dead after three days. (Matt.12:39-40, Mark 10:32-34, Luke 24:6-8, Psalm 16:9-10) . He did victoriously arise from the grave, then “He was seen of above 500 brethren at once” (I Cor. 15:3-8) proving he is the resurrection and the life and the only way to the Father in Heaven, and, they believed on Him! Won’t you also?

Jesus Christ, God’s Son, and God’s Prophet also prophesied the events that will come to pass in the days just prior to His coming to receive His church. These are found in Matthew chapters 24 and 25. Some of these prophecies have already come to pass, and many more of these events are coming to pass in our times right now. You are an eyewitness to them.

He has foretold and forewarned us through His Word so that we can turn from sin, believe on and receive Him, so to be spared from the wrath of God. God will judge this world, for its wickedness and its rejection of Jesus Christ. The Book of Revelation is the revealing of Jesus Christ as King of kings, and Lord of lords. In this last book of the Bible, Jesus tells His followers of the future events of God’s Kingdom come. He will reign forever and ever. At that time every knee shall bow to Him, and every tongue shall confess that He is Lord.

One day in the near future it will be too late to change your loyalties, but right now He invites you to come to Him by faith. (Isa.1:18, Matt. 11:28-30, Rev. 22:16-17) While faith as a child is all it takes for Christ to save you, we’ve seen there is also undeniable proof, and abundant evidence found in the hundreds of prophecies and those prophecies “come to pass,” completely fulfilled by Jesus Christ.

Consider also the evidence of the lives changed by the Savior. Miracles are still performed by Jesus as we come to Him. A sinner is born again into a saint, the vile and wretched are made new and clean, the spiritually dead are brought to eternal life, the soul who was once darkness is now light, those who once loved only self now have love for others. May our transformed lives reveal the Savior! May Jesus be lifted up in witness and worship for all to see Him clearly.

With 20/20 vision, in this year of 2020, examine the evidence and conclude with your decision to give your heart, soul and life to Him. “Know the Lord.”

May God richly bless you my friend, as you bless Him and walk with Him this year.

George Randall Jr. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_George-Randall-mug-4.jpg George Randall Jr.

By George Randall Jr.

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.