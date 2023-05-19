On June 14, 2003, descendants of the Hatfields and McCorys met in Pikefield, Kentucky to formally end the infamous feud that had raged on for more than 125 years. The prevailing opinion is that the quarrel began in 1878 when Randolph McCoy accused one of the Hatfields of stealing a hog. What originated as a verbal argument quickly escalated until there was eventually the killing of Ellison Hatfield in 1882. This incident sparked at least eleven more killings over the next ten years.
While the Hatfield and McCory feud is an extreme situation, it offers a strikingly clear example of a trap we can all fall in when it comes to conflicts and disagreements. We all tend to think that we’re right and the other person is wrong. This was obviously true in this infamous clash and is just as true in conflicts you and I face. We are convinced that our thoughts, feelings, words, and actions are right; if they weren’t we would change (or so we think). Similarly, anyone who opposes us or thinks, feels, and acts differently must be wrong or at least mistaken.
If that’s were things ended, this wouldn’t be such a significant issue, but that’s not where it ended for the Hatfields and McCorys and that’s not where it ends for most of us. Since we are convinced that we’re right and the other person is wrong, we dig in our heels, refuse to give in, and strive to change the other person’s mind or behavior. Likewise, they do the same. Things continue to heat up and before long we begin justifying words and actions that we would normally recognize as foolish. What has happened is that we have begun to prioritize being right and winning the argument over winning the person and the relationship.
Scripture is quite clear on the priority that we ought to place on relationships. Paul tells us in Romans 12:18 that, “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live a peace with everyone.” This implies that I need to be as flexible and understanding as possible so that I can maintain and strengthen my relationship with others. This obviously doesn’t mean that I compromise all of my convictions, principles, or morals for the sake of others. However, it does mean that even when I have to stand up for such convictions I do so in a way that is most likely to win the person, not just to the argument.
So, if I could distill this truth as succinctly as possible it would be this: It is more important for you to be righteous than for you to be right. As sinful people, we are capable of doing some very nasty things in our pursuit and defense of what we think is right. To state it another way, you can be absolutely right in your thoughts, feelings, opinions, or stance; but absolutely wrong in how you go about expressing it.
I have, unfortunately, witnessed many well-intentioned Christians who rip apart another person for whom Christ died for the sake of being right. In such instances, I’m not sure Christ was honored by the exchange. To be clear, I have made this error more times than I care to mention as well; which is why we all need to be careful. In the heat of an argument in which we feel that we are on the right side, it is incredibly easy to justify our behavior. We have to train ourselves to put the good of the other person first.
The tricky question is, how do we do that? While I still struggle with this and am by no means an expert, I would begin by advising us to have a humble view of ourselves. We must recognize that while we may be absolutely convinced of our opinion and stance, none of us are infallible. Each of us has the ability to become entrenched in our thoughts on matters and never really hear or consider what the other person has to say or think. Proverbs 3:5 says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding.” Notice that it warns against trusting in your own understanding of things. It is also worth noting that while God ultimately speaks to us through His Word, He also often speaks to us through other people. Perhaps we would be wise to listen?
Rev. Jim Richland serves as associate pastor at Highland Park Baptist Church in Mount Airy.