In Christ or in crisis in 2022?

Just two weeks ago we celebrated Christmas, and I hope you haven’t gotten over this miracle yet. This miracle; God incarnate, the word of God born in human flesh, Emmanuel, God with us, was the biggest thing to happen to change the coarse of human history so far. Prior to the birth of “God’s Son,” man by nature was dead in sin.
Throughout the Old Testament, too often the words displeased, anger, provoked, punish and wrath were used in regards to God’s dealings with the sinful inhabitants of Earth. But God, in His great love and mercy, sent us a Savior. Luke 2:10-14, “And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be unto all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ (God’s anointed and chosen One) the Lord… And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth, peace, good will toward men.”
This was no small announcement. God sent an angel messenger to the commonest and humblest in social status. And the message to all people; “unto you is born a Savior, the Christ, the Lord!” Then a multitude of God’s holy angels proclaimed that God gave mankind a gift, His Son. Jesus would bring peace and good will (between God and man).
Everything changed. The door of grace was opened wide to any and all who would trust in the Savior, Jesus Christ the Lord. Even you. Even me. Let’s not ever get over this. This is worth our dwelling on. God’s love has changed so much of this fallen world. This event has brought about the salvation that is life changing. It should shape who we are every day. Since that moment in time, multitudes of sinful by nature souls have become born again sons and daughters of God. Born of flesh and bone, and also born of the Spirit of the Living God. (John 3:3-6, 14-18, 33, 36)
If you haven’t yet experienced this new birth perhaps you should look deeper. In fact, I invite you to call out for God to reveal Himself to you. I can pretty much promise that if you will seek him with an open heart, through the power of His Word, and His Spirit, that He will increase your faith and draw you near to Him. (Matt.7:7-8, Acts 17:24-27, James 4:8)
Consider John 1:1-14, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God…In Him was life; and the life was the light of men, And the light shined into the darkness… That was the true Light which lights every man (person) that comes into the World…as many as received Him, to them gave He power to become the sons (and daughters) of God, even to them that believe on His name: (Jesus, which means Savior) Which were born not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God…” , Galatians 4:6, “And because ye are sons (and daughters), God has sent forth the Spirit of His Son into your hearts, crying Abba (Daddy), Father.” What a beautiful start to an amazing life changing relationship. Here begins our forgiveness, our cleansing, and our sanctification unto Him. (please read II Cor. 4:3-7, God’s light has shined into our hearts).
Even once we’ve humbled ourselves, with contrite heart, and called Him Lord, we are still after all new at being born again, being born spiritually. Phil. 1:6, “Being confident of this very thing, that He which has begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.” There will be some shaping of our young childish will by our Abba. Some correction. Some reward. Some of it is unpleasant. Some of it hurts, speaking from experience, but it is all for our good. Even His chastening is for our remedy and healing, not for our destruction. (read Heb.12:5-13) There will be more surrender to His will on our part as we continue to “grow up into Him.” (Ephesians 4:11-15)
We’ve seen some very difficult and troubling events in the past couple of years, and it appears we’re still in for much more. But, In Christ we have super-natural help to overcome daily. We can experience the peace of God in the midst of a world in crisis. We can remain unbroken in the midst of life’s storms, as we are established on the sure and solid foundation of Jesus Christ our Rock.
Matthew 7:24-27, “Therefore whoever hears these sayings of Mine, and does them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock: And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not; for it was founded upon a rock…” We know the consequences of building a house on the sand; we’ve seen the news footage.
Here are our options; we can live this year in crisis, fear, and sorrow, or we can embrace the reality of Christmas and Christ’s coming. We can know the fulfillment of living in Christ. Friend and family, choose Christ, and be found in Him for salvation, peace and even joy. Live life to the fullest in possession of God’s Gift, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.