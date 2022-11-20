Surry Central High student wins art award

McKenna Merritt with her award winning art.

The piece is titled “Persona Non Grata.”

Surry Central student McKenna Merritt’s artwork was selected by Art Educators attending the 2022 NCAEA Conference in Wilmington to represent this region at the North Carolina General Assembly Youth Art Exhibit.

Her work is titled “Persona Non Grata.” The purpose of this exhibit is to showcase the creativity of students in North Carolina. She is a sophomore and in AP Art taught by Stephanie Miller.