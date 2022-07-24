Wright, Fleming to marry in November

Casey Gray Wright and Megan Fleming.

Tony and Daphne Wright of Lowgap announce the engagement of their son, Casey Gray Wright, of Lowgap, to Megan Fleming of Mount Airy.

Casey is a graduate of NC State University and is employed by Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center. Megan is a graduate of Virginia Tech and is also employed at Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center.

A wedding is planned for Nov. 26, 2022, at Luna’s Trail Farm in Westfield.