Book Smarts

February 1, 2021 John Peters II Community, Features 0
By Pat Gwyn The Mount Airy Public Library

The following books have recently been received and are available for check out at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

Invisible Girl by Lisa Jewell

The Lost Boys by Faye Kellerman

The Scorpion’s Trail by Preston & Child

Large Print

The Jerusalem Assassin by Joel Rosenberg

A Question of Betrayal by Anne Perry

The Return by Nicholas Sparks

Shadows in Death by J. D. Robb

Truth and Justice by Fern Michaels

Nonfiction

American Sherlock by Kate Winkler Dawson

The Library is open Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. We are still glad to offer curb service. If you wish to call the library with your requests and let us know when you arrive, we will bring your items out to your car. The library number is 336-789-5108.

February is National “Love Your Library Month.” Make time to stop by the library to load up on good winter reads, check out a DVD to watch with your family or borrow and audio book to enjoy! We love our patrons and are happy to provide services for our community.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, we will celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day and International Polar Bear Day. We will have four Polar Bear-themed storytimes with a limit of 15 children per storytime staggered throughout the day, one at 9:30 a.m., one at 10:30 a.m., one at 11:30 a.m. and one at 12:30 p.m. We’ll have stories, songs and crafts. So come join us. Give us a call at 336-789-5108 to reserve your spot in one of our storytimes.

Preschool storytimes are held each week with a limited number of participants allowed. Call Rana at 336-789-5108 to register. Programs are also offered online through the Mount Airy Public Library Facebook page.

Vita or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be offered starting the first Saturday in February. Due to COVID -19 restrictions, things will be handled differently this year. This service is provided free of charge to people making $57,000 or less. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 336-415-4225.

Follow our Facebook page, Mount Airy Public Library, see us on both Instagram and Twitter at #mtapublibrary, watch videos on our YouTube channel, Mount Airy Public Library, and keep up with all our events on our website www.nwrl.org. Email us at mta@nwrl.org, or call 336-789-5108, with any questions, or to request books for curbside pickup.