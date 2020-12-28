The following books are now available for checkout, you may place them on hold online with your library card, at www.nwrl.org, and click on our catalog, or call us to have your name put on a title. Dial 336-789-5108 to chat with us about it.

Fiction

Summer House by James Patterson

Hush by James Patterson

Daddy’s Girls by Danielle Steel

On Ocean Boulevard by Mary Alice Monroe

The Goodbye Man by Jeffery Deaver

A Week at the Shore by Barbara Delinsky

Truth and Justice by Fern Michaels

Unyielding Hope by Janette Oke

Hello Summer by Mary Kay Andrews

Close Up by Amanda Quick

Fair Warning by Michael Connelly

Wrath of Poseidon by Clive Cussler

The Last Trial by Scott Turow

Seeing Darkness by Heather Graham

Hideaway by Nora Roberts

The Persuasion by Iris Johansen

28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand

Credible Threat by J.A. Jance

Crescent City by Sarah Maas

***

We are happy to announce that we are back open! For the foreseeable future, our new hours are 9:30 a.m. till 5 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and on Fridays we are open from 9:30 a.m. till 4 p.m., and on Saturdays we will be here from 10am till 1pm. We ask that, during the week, we leave the hour from 9:30am till 10:30am to allow those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 to visit with us. If you would prefer to still do a curbside pickup, please call us to place your request and when you arrive to pick them up, 336-789-5108.

+++

Summer Learning has begun at the Mount Airy Public Library. While we are in this stage of quarantine, we are not able to hold events in the library, but we will be offering mostly virtual presentations, and also have an opportunity to take part in an outdoor event around the library. For our virtual programs, follow us on Facebook at Mount Airy Public Library, or on our new YouTube channel, Mount Airy Public Library.

***

Shop our online Virtual Scholastic Book Fair, available all summer at https://www.scholastic.com/bf/mountairypubliclibrarybookfair . Any purchases that you make will benefit the library, and if you order more than $25 worth of books, you’ll get free shipping.

***

During the week of July 13-17, we are excited to have the group, Page Turners Adventures, to do five days of programming that will include comedy story theater shows, crafts, recipes, author interviews, guest performers, contests, games, and much more. We will air them on our Facebook page, Mount Airy Public Library, and on our YouTube channel, Mount Airy Public Library. Tune in at 1 p.m. that week.

***

The Home Challenge for Monday, July 13, is to Create Your Own Fairytale. Be creative, introduce us to new characters, magical places, and exciting events! We look forward to reading your stories. Submit them to our email, mta@nwrl.org, and we will share some of them on our social media outlets. Have fun.

***

Arrive at the library on Monday, July 13, anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., for a Storywalk. You, and your family, can take a walk around the library, reading the story, The Princess and the Lord of the Night, as you go! Read about a princess who is cursed to get everything she wants. Think that’s not a problem? Keep reading.

***

On Monday, July 20, the last Home Challenge is to create a Fairytale structure made with candy, toothpicks, and Popsicle sticks. You can either bring your entry to the libary, betwen 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or take a photo and submit it to our email, mta@nwrl.org . Can’t wait to see them.

***

The Dewey Decimal Players will create a story together, with your help, on Monday, July 20, at 11 a.m. Join them on a Facebook Live event, on our page Mount Airy Public Library, at 11 a.m., and submit your ideas for an improv show.

***

The Dewey Decimal Players take the stage again on Monday, July 27, at 11 a.m., for a performance of their show, Elemental! This show tells the story of fairies who ruled the world, in the times long ago, before the age of written records. They are witnessing the decline of their civilization, and feel powerless to stop it. Watch the show on both our Facebook page and our YouTube channel, Mount Airy Public Library.

***

On Wednesday, July 29, at noon, we present our final show of the summer. Join us for a Princess Storytime with the Snow Sisters! See the presentation on our Facebook page, Mount Airy Public Library.

***

This summer will be different than any we’ve presented before. Don’t miss any of our events and happenings. Follow our Facebook page, Mount Airy Public Library, see us on both Instagram and Twitter at mtapublibrary, watch videos on our YouTube channel, Mount Airy Public Library, and keep up with all our events on our website www.nwrl.org. Email us at mta@nwrl.org, or call 336-789-5108, with any questions, or to request books for curbside pickup.