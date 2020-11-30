The following titles have been received and are now available for checkout at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
All That Glitters by Danielle Steel
Awakening by Nora Roberts
Daylight by David Baldacci
Hot to Trot by M.C. Beaton
How to Raise an Elephant by Alexander McCall Smith
Piece of My Heart by Mary Higgins Clark
Biography
Promised Land by Barack Obama
A Scholastic Book Fair will be held at the library this week, Nov. 30 through Dec. 5. With a large selection of titles for children of all ages, you can be sure to find Christmas gifts for your children and grandchildren. Proceeds from the book fair will be used to buy new books for our library shelves.
The Mount Airy Public Library will be sponsoring a blood drive on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Call the library at 336-789-5108 to make an appointment. Blood donations are desperately needed during this time of year and all precautions will be in place to ensure your safety. New donors are welcome and all donors will receive a free T-shirt.
The library is holding an ongoing food drive through the end of 2020. Donations will be taken to Yokefellow Ministries to help them serve those in need within the community. Consider making a donating some of you abundant blessings to help others.
The Mount Airy Public Library is partnering with the North Carolina Humanities Council to offer the program “Watershed Moments” to the community. Participants in the program are asked to read two titles, “The Water Knife” by Paolo Bacigalupi and “Dry” by Neal and Jarrod Shusterman. Copies of the books may be picked up at the library. The humanities council will provide links at various times. between now and the end of April, to book discussions on the various elements of each book. The overriding theme is how extreme drought and the power play for water could affect everyone. The final book discussion will be presented by the two authors. Come by the library to pick up your books.
Children’s programming is now offered in the library once again as. If you would like to register for a story time, please call the library at 336-789-5108. Spaces are limited. Programs are also offered virtually through the Mount Airy Public Library Facebook Page.
A new Dungeons and Dragons group is now meeting monthly at the library. If you are an experienced player or a novice come join in the fun. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov, 23, at 4:30 p.m.
The LACE Romance Readers Book Club is reading “The Christmas Sisters” by Sarah Morgan. You may join in to the discussion online at any time. Come by the library to pick up a copy of the book. The group is invited meet in person or members can connect online on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m.
The library is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday from noon until 8 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The library will be closed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 to allow employees to enjoy Thanksgiving with their families.