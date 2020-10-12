Book Smarts

By Pat Gwyn The Mount Airy Public Library

The following books have recently been received and are available for check out at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

Mallery, Susan Happily This Christmas

Michaels, Fern The Brightest Star

Patterson, James The Coast to Coast Murders

Sparks, Nicholas The Return

Large print

Berman, Ella The Comeback

Major, Michelle The Magnolia Sisters

O’Reilly, Bill Killing Crazy Horse

Nonfiction

Hannity, Sean Live Free or Die

***

October is National Book Month. The library stacks are filled with wonderful books for everyone as well as audio books and DVDs. In addition, you can download titles for audio and ebooks at the library’s website, www.nwrl.org. Staff are always on hand to assist you with computer and printing needs, copies, research and more. Come by to try our new self checkout station.

***

We are inviting our younger patrons back to the library for in-person storytime. The number in attendance will be limited so we are asking that parents call the library to sign up for a session. Anyone over the age of 5 is asked to wear a mask and we will practice social distancing. Storytimes will continue to be posted on the library’s Facebook page as well. Storytimes will scheduled as follows: Afternoon Storytime Monday at 4 p.m. for students in grades K-2; Toddler Time Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ages 2 and 3; Book Worm Book Club Wednesday at 1 p.m. for students in grades 3-5; Book Babies Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ages birth to 24 months; Mixed Ages Thursday at 11 a.m.

***

If you missed the Spark Joy program in October, you will be glad to hear that it is being offered on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and can be viewed online anytime between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on that day. Just call the library to give your name and email address and we will send you the link. This is a program that uses the Marie Kondo method to help us tackle our clutter and bring organization to our home or workspace. The presentation is two hours long so plan to settle in and you will not be disappointed.

***

The annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest is scheduled for the week of Oct. 26 – Oct. 30. Entries may be dropped off at the library on Monday, Oct. 26 during regular library hours. Patrons are invited to come by and vote for their favorite entry throughout the week. Only one vote per patron, please! The winner will be announced on Friday, Oct. 30. Pumpkins are to be decorated — no carving!

***

“Spooky Stories” will be presented at the library on Friday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Weather permitting the program will be held outside, but can be moved into the library if needed. Come for a last minute opportunity to vote for your favorite pumpkin and be present to hear the announcement of the winner.

***

Our new hours of operation:

Monday 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Tuesday noon-8 p.m.

Wednesday 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Thursday 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. till 1 p.m.