Book Smarts

September 28, 2020 John Peters II Community, Features 0
By The Mount Airy Public Library

The following books have recently been received and are available for check out at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

Anxious People by Fredik Backman

The Stone Wall by Beverly Lewis

Shadows In Death by J. D. Robb

Fall is a busy season for publishers. New titles have been ordered. Be sure to check here each week as we announce the latest arrivals.

***

Beginning in October, we will begin to have in-person storytimes once again. Due to COVID restrictions, we will have limited seating for 15 persons per storytime. You can call the library at 336-789-5108 to register for a storytime session. Please let us know how many will be attending with you. If you are unable to attend a session for which you have a reserved seat, please give us a call. We may be able to allow someone else to join that session. Adults must wear masks.

If you are not comfortable attending in-person storytime, the recorded sessions will be available online following the same schedule.

***

We are wrapping up Library Card Sign Up Month. Now is a good time to come by and get your own card. Your library card gives you access to free books, downloadable ebooks, audio books, research materials online and computer sessions in the library. The Mount Airy Public Library is a member of NCCardinal which allows patrons to borrow items from a collection of more than 6 million resources across the state. Come by and see what the library has to offer you.

***

The annual Decorated Pumpkin Contest is scheduled for the week of Oct. 26 – Oct. 30. Entries may be dropped off at the library on Monday, Oct. 26 during regular library hours. Patrons are invited to come by and vote for their favorite entry throughout the week. Only one vote per patron, please! The winner will be announced on Friday, Oct. 30. Pumpkins are to be decorated — no carving!

***

Follow our Facebook page, Mount Airy Public Library, see us on both Instagram and Twitter at mtapublibrary, watch videos on our YouTube channel, Mount Airy Public Library, and keep up with all our events on our website www.nwrl.org. Email us at mta@nwrl.org, or call 336-789-5108, with any questions, or to request books for curbside pickup.

***

Our new hours of operation:

Monday 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Tuesday noon-8 p.m.

Wednesday 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Thursday 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. till 1 p.m.